Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

* The Street Profits defeated enhancement talents The Metro Brothers. After the match, The Forgotten Sons attacked The Street Profits and laid them out

* Bianca Belair comes out for an in-ring promo and mentions how she beat Nikki Cross last week to send her out of NXT. Belair says 2019 will be her year and that starts with taking the NXT Women's Title from Shayna Baszler. Baszler interrupts with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Baszler says Belair doesn't have the "it" factor and she may be athletic but she's not too bright. Belair slaps Baszler and retreats from the ring before the Horsewomen can get her

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Adrian Jaoude

* Johnny Gargano defeated Humberto Carrillo

* Kassius Ohno defeated Keith Lee after hitting a low blow. Ohno went to attack after the match but Matt Riddle ran out and Ohno retreated