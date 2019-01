Spoilers: WWE NXT UK TV Tapings From Blackpool (1/13)

Here are spoilers from today's TV tapings in Blackpool (h/t @DeiOwen).

* Luke Menzies defeated Flash Morgan Webster (Dark Match)

Episode One

* Pete Dunne cuts a promo in the ring, Gallus comes out, WALTER makes his way out. Dunne and WALTER clear away Gallus then have a staredown of their own.

* Nina Samuels defeated Lana Austin

* Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams defeated Saxon Huxley and Tyson T-Bone

* Eddie Dennis defeated Jamie Ahmed

* Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks ends in a double count-out.

Episode Two

* Dave Mastiff defeated Primate Jay Melrose

* The new NXT UK Tag Team Champions James Drake and Zack Gibson cut a promo on their win. The duo will face Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan "soon," possibly at the NXT UK tapings at the Royal Rumble Axxess.

* WALTER defeated Jack Starz

* Jinny defeated Kasey Owens

* Moustache Mountain defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel

Episode Three

* Ligero defeated Mark Andrews

* Xia Brookside defeated Candy Floss. Post-match, Rhea Ripley beats up both Superstars, Toni Storm comes out to make the save, but gets dropped by Ripley.

* Joseph Conners defeated Wild Boar Mike Hitchman

* Joe Coffey defeated Ashton Smith

* WALTER defeated Mark Coffey