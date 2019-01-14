Stephanie McMahon On Triple H And WWE NXT UK, Carmella - R-Truth WWE HQ Footage, Next Total Bellas

- As noted, Carmella and R-Truth visited WWE HQ in Stamford, CT last week to film for their "all-expenses paid vacation" from winning season two of Mixed Match Challenge. Above and below are two more clips from the trip, featuring some green screen action and the worst coffee Carmella has ever had.

- Next Sunday's episode of WWE Total Bellas will feature RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins' comeback at SummerSlam 2018. Below is the synopsis for the second episode in this season:

"Bellas and the City: The Bellas start their huge comeback at SummerSlam ringside with Ronda Rousey in New York; Brie goes behind Bryan's back and meets with a plastic surgeon; newly single Nicole is surprised to find that a family dinner turns out to be a blind date."

- Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today and gave props to husband Triple H and the WWE NXT UK crew for the launch of the UK Performance Center and the "Takeover: Blackpool" event that took place on Saturday.

Stephanie wrote, "I am so proud of @TripleH & the entire @NXTUK team & division. From launching the UK PC to the first ever #NXTUKTakeover: Blackpool. @WWE is dedicated to finding the most elite global athletes and delivering an experience that is worthy of the passion of the @WWEUniverse"