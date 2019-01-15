Taz Talks Being Patient To See How All Elite Wrestling Is Built, If AJ Styles Would Jump To AEW

On the latest The Taz Show, All Elite Wrestling building up its key members and if AJ Styles would make the jump to AEW was discussed. Taz noted he wanted to be clear on waiting to see how the company is put together before getting too excited about the promotion. He thought bringing in Billy Gunn was a good move and the promotion just needs to keep that momentum up. Equally as important is a possible TV deal and who it's with.

"We can talk AEW all day, but for me, once I hear who's hired behind-the-scenes, who's going to run production, we know Billy Gunn is going to be backstage as a producer," Taz said. "That's a great get, Billy Gunn knows his s---, Billy Gunn is a great guy, a respected pro. I know Billy, I've worked with Billy, I think he's great. That's a great move, I'm sure Billy is excited and maybe there's an opportunity there for Billy's son, who's also a wrestler. He's going to be an excellent producer, so for Cody and The Bucks, that's a great move, those type of people—I want to know as time goes on, who's your director? Who's your producer? Is it just The Bucks and Cody doing the creative, is there anybody else involved? Who's your TV partner? We don't know this yet, right? How long is the deal? What's the penetration like?

"These are things that have to come out before I start saying, 'Oh, this guy is going to jump to AEW.' I understand you have a man with a family with a lot of money who can cut checks for anything they want. But there's a lot more to having a successful wrestling company than having a gigantic bank book and a few men who know what they're doing. You need other component to make it successful. I don't want people to think I'm knocking AEW, I'm not, I'm just being honest. I think people—mostly fans—are getting ahead of themselves with this."

With Chris Jericho on the way, it's clear AEW is not shying away from wanting to bring big names to the newly formed promotion. Last month, it was reported AJ Styles contract with WWE was up in April. Taz briefly spoke on if Styles—who has done very well with WWE and made a lot of money—would make the jump to AEW.

"If AJ were go to AEW—if that were to happen, he's going to need a lot of money," Taz said. "I would assume that. He'd be right to want a lot of money, he'd be right to get a lot of money because he's earned that."

AEW's first show will be Double or Nothing on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

You can check out the full show via iTunes by clicking here.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Taz Show with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.