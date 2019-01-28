Teams Qualify For Elimination Chamber To Crown WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Next Week's Qualifier

The first two teams have been confirmed for the Elimination Chamber match that will crown the first WWE Women's Tag Team Champions next month - Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka.

Tonight's RAW saw Logan and Morgan defeat Natalya and Dana Brooke to qualify. Snuka and Jax defeated Alexa Bliss and Mickie James to qualify. You can see both matches above and below.

The final red brand team for the Chamber will be decided next Monday when Sasha Banks and Bayley go up against Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross. The first SmackDown qualifying matches should take place on tomorrow's blue brand episode.

As noted, three RAW teams and three SmackDown teams will do battle inside the Chamber to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place on February 17 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.