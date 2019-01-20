Tenille Dashwood Health Update

Ring of Honor star Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as simply, "Emma", took to Instagram earlier today to provide an update on her health after she stepped away from pro wrestling to undergo shoulder surgery for her dislocated and torn labrum. Dashwood was also suffering from a full body flare up from the autoimmune disease, psoriasis.

Dashwood's last televised match was a loss at ROH's Death Before Dishonor PPV in a match against Sumie Sakai for the Women of Honor Championship. Behind the scenes, Dashwood needed time off to deal with the aforementioned health struggles, which she publicly announced the following night at the September 29, 2018 Ring of Honor TV Tapings.

Dashwood's Instagram post recounted her recent months on the road to recovery, emphasizing just how important dieting has been for her as she's been out of the gym for over 3 months. Dashwood explains that she has a new outlook on life and the time away has given her the ability to work on her mental health as much as the physical.

Dashwood wrote, "Sometimes you really do have to take a step backwards (or many) to move forwards! I've spent the past few months focusing on being happy and healthy! I spent time with my family and friends and traveled. These things make me happy! I've rehabbed my shoulder diligently & implemented new eating habits (with a few exceptions over the holidays) to get my skin condition (psoriasis) & health better. Now look at me! Almost fully healed through diet!

"What we put in our bodies really makes a difference," Dashwood continued. "I haven't been in a gym in 3.5 months & surprisingly I feel pretty good (especially with some good hotel lighting ??). I worried myself at times that I was taking too much time off, like time was running out & I was falling behind. Or that the new ways of eating were wrong because they were different to any other diet I had known before. I constantly put pressure on myself for all the things I thought I should be doing or that I hadn't done yet. Then I realized I was already doing everything I could possibly do!

"The reasons I made myself worry and stress were the same reasons why I knew I would get to where I wanted to be eventually," Dashwood explained. "It's because I care. Because I'm passionate and driven... Because I want to be the best I can be and I know I won't settle for anything less than that. So instead, I looked at every negative as a positive. I decided to just accept what was happening to me to learn from it and deal with it as best I could. I'm constantly working on myself not just physically, but mentally. Reminding myself about the things that make me happy and finding my purpose again!

"I wouldn't say I'm a new person, but I definitely have a new outlook on life (plus some new scars and titanium screws) thanks to all I've been through!" Dashwood excalimed. "Swipe right to see —> And as crazy as this past year has been for me, I still believe everything happens for a reason. I've learned so much and grown as a person. I know what I want. I know what's important to me. Now I'm in the right state of mind to make it all happen and continue to better myself. Funny how things turn out isn't it? Please look up @mygoodnessrecipes & @medicalmedium for help and guidance! #psoriasis #psoriasisawareness"

