Tessa Blanchard Hosting "Women Of Rock," New AXS TV Friday Lineup, GCW Party Bus, Aerostar MLW Debut

- Above is a WOW - Women of Wrestling featurette looking at Tessa Blanchard. The all-female wrestling promotion makes its AXS TV debut Jan. 18 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT as part of their new 2019 Friday Night Fights lineup. "Friday Night Fights" will kick off each week with the "King of Strong Style" NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING at 8 pm ET featuring real-time, same-week coverage of the promotion's biggest events in 2019 anchored by Kevin Kelly. On Jan. 18, AXS TV premieres the final hour of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 13 with a special episode showcasing IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Kushida against challenger Taiji Ishimori and a Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship. NJPW on AXS TV continues with two weeks of "New Year Dash!! 2019" starting Jan. 25 and five weeks of "New Beginning in Sapporo and Osaka" starting Feb. 8.

- Speaking of Tessa, she will host the "Women of Rock" concert series this Saturday on AXS TV at 1 pm ET.

See Also Tessa Blanchard On If She Has Spoken With WWE Since 2017 MYC

- Two of Mexico's top luchadores Aerostar and Rey Horus will square off in Major League Wrestling in just 3 weeks in Philadelphia at MLW: SUPERFIGHT. MLW today announced Aerostar (representing AAA) vs. Rey Horus for MLW: SUPERFIGHT at the 2300 Arena. The event is an MLW FUSION TV tapings for beIN SPORTS. Fans can buy tickets starting at $15 at MLWgo.com.

- Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman will be the official host for tomorrow night's GCW party bus in Chicago, IL! The bus will be picking up fans, for free, at Reggie's Rock Club tomorrow at 6:15 pm. It will drop everyone off at Summit Park District Building in Summit, IL for GCW's 400 Degreez.

GCW's 400 Degreez will also be available to stream live via FITE. Some of what is advertised includes:

* GCW World Championship: Nick Gage (c) vs Eric Ryan

* MJF vs Jimmy Lloyd

* Matt Tremont vs Reed Bentley

* F*ckery Boards Match: Markus Crane vs Nate Webb

* Special appearance by Joey Janela

For more info about GCW's 400 Degreez, or to buy tickets, click here.