Tessa Blanchard Says Taya Valkyrie Isn't On Her Level, LAX Talks Impact Homecoming, Top 5

By Joshua Gagnon | January 05, 2019

- Above are the top 5 craziest moments from this week's 10-man tag match on Impact. Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and The Rascalz defeated Matt Sydal, Ethan Page, and oVe. At number one was oVe hitting the all-seeing eye through a table on Mack.

- At tomorrow's Impact Homecoming, LAX will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Pentagon Jr. and Fenix. Ortiz and Santana talked about being the longest reigning tag champs in the history of Impact and how they'll go into tomorrow's match without Konnan at ringside. Be sure to join our complete live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET!


- Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard will be defending her title against Taya Valkyrie in a rematch from Bound for Glory where Blanchard retained the title via pinfall. This time around there will be a little twist with Gail Kim as the special guest referee. Blanchard commented on Twitter if Kim gets in her way, she'll get "steamrolled." Valkyrie tweeted to Blanchard, she will be the one getting steamrolled. The champ responded, "The only reason you're even deemed relevant right now is because you'll be facing ME. You're good, Taya... but you're not on my level. Plain and simple."




