Tessa Blanchard Says Taya Valkyrie Isn't On Her Level, LAX Talks Impact Homecoming, Top 5

- Above are the top 5 craziest moments from this week's 10-man tag match on Impact. Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and The Rascalz defeated Matt Sydal, Ethan Page, and oVe. At number one was oVe hitting the all-seeing eye through a table on Mack.

- At tomorrow's Impact Homecoming, LAX will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Pentagon Jr. and Fenix. Ortiz and Santana talked about being the longest reigning tag champs in the history of Impact and how they'll go into tomorrow's match without Konnan at ringside. Be sure to join our complete live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET!

Two of the best teams in the world are going to rock The Asylum.



LAX will defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against The Lucha Bros TOMORROW live on PPV.





- Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard will be defending her title against Taya Valkyrie in a rematch from Bound for Glory where Blanchard retained the title via pinfall. This time around there will be a little twist with Gail Kim as the special guest referee. Blanchard commented on Twitter if Kim gets in her way, she'll get "steamrolled." Valkyrie tweeted to Blanchard, she will be the one getting steamrolled. The champ responded, "The only reason you're even deemed relevant right now is because you'll be facing ME. You're good, Taya... but you're not on my level. Plain and simple."

"I have a lot of respect for Gail Kim... But, just because I respect her, and respect her work, doesn't mean I won't steamroll her if she gets in my way." @Tess_Blanchard spoke ahead of #IMPACTHomecoming this Sunday!





The only "steamrolling" that's going to go on is me through you..... see you Sunday.