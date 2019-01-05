The Miz And Samoa Joe Get Crushed In Madden, Braun Strowman Polar Plunge Note, WWE Network Additions

- In the video above, Samoa Joe and The Miz teamed up against LA Chargers' Melvin Gordon and Derwin James. In usual fashion, Miz came in hot with the trash talk and ended up agreeing to a bet of the loser doing 20 push-ups while making animal noises for each one. He and Joe would end up losing 78-0. Miz would then hold up his end of the bet and do the push-ups while making cow and pig noises. Maryse would eventually walk in and wondering what exactly is going on with her husband.

- Here are next week's WWE Network additions:

* Monday - Edge and Christian Show (following RAW)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3 pm and 4 pm ET), 205 Live (7 pm ET), and NXT (8 pm ET)

* Thursday - WWE Network Collection Spotlight on the Royal Rumble Match and Rusev (8 pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

* Saturday - NXT TakeOver: Blackpool Pre-Show (1:30 pm ET), NXT TakeOver: Blackpool (2 pm ET), and The Nigel McGuinness Story (following TakeOver)

- As noted, yesterday, Braun Strowman did a polar plunge in Wisconsin to help benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County. While the WWE cameras were rolling, Strowman ended up doing a second dive into the icy waters, which you can see in the video below. Strowman and WWE put together the fund raiser on about a day's notice and have currently raised $3,158, surpassing the original goal of $2,000. Strowman will be appearing on this week's RAW to start building towards his title match against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.