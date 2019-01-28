The Miz On His Dad Getting Emotional After Title Win (Videos), Fans On Rumble Matches, Total Bellas

- As noted, Shane McMahon and The Miz defeated The Bar to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions at the WWE Royal Rumble last night. Above is video from their championship photoshoot and below is video of the champs talking to Sarah Schreiber. Shane thanks Miz and says this is a dream come true for him. They also talk about Miz's dad getting emotional at ringside and Miz says he's never seen his dad like that. Shane also gave props to The Bar and said they are an amazing team.

- There will be no new Total Bellas episode next Sunday due to the Super Bowl. The show will return on Sunday, February 10.

- As seen in the Twitter poll below, 37% voted for the Men's Royal Rumble as their favorite match from last night's pay-per-view. 30% voted for the Women's Rumble, 17% voted for Finn Balor vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and 16% voted for Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.