- The New Day New Day's 2018 Pancake Powered Year End Super Spectacular Special will stream on the WWE Network after tonight's SmackDown goes off the air. Above is a clip with Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E looking back at some of Braun Strowman's most brutal moments in 2018.

- Below is video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Ember Moon, Sasha Banks and Bayley after their win over The Riott Squad on the final WWE RAW of 2019. They talk about the new WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and what the women's tag team division will mean for the company.

- WWE NXT Superstar Marcel Barthel made his return to PROGRESS Wrestling at the recent Chapter 82 event. He lost to NXT UK Superstar Eddie Dennis in a singles match. As seen below, Barthel received a big reaction for his return to the promotion: