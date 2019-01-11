The Rock Denies Making "Snowflake" Comments, Says Interview Was Completely Fabricated

The Rock took to Twitter this evening and denied the comments on "snowflakes" that the UK's Daily Star claimed he made, saying the interview was completely fabricated.

Responding to a film critic, Rock wrote, "Hiiii Yolanda, the interview never took place. Completely fabricated. Kindly check out my last response I just posted re the false interview."

He also wrote the following on Instagram with a video, seen below, explaining how he did not make the comments.

"Settin' the record straight," The Rock said. "The interview never happened. Never said those words. 100% false. If I ever had an issue with someone, a group, community or a generation — I'd seek them out, create dialogue and do my best to understand them. Criticizing ain't my style. I don't cast stones and we all get to be who we are. #millies #plurals #boomers #TequilaGeneration"

We have deleted the interview recap from the site. It's worth noting that The Daily Star's article, billed as an exclusive, is still live on their website. They falsely claimed that Rock said, "this generation are looking for a reason to be offended... generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards."

Below is Rock's tweet and full Instagram post denying the comments.

"Earlier today online an interview dropped that apparently was with me where I was insulting and criticizing millennials," Rock said. "The interview never took place, it never happened. I never said any of those words, [it's] completely untrue. 100% fabricated! I was quite baffled when I woke up this morning.

"I've gained such a great trust and equity with all you guys all around the world over the years, and you know it's not a real DJ interview if I'm ever insulting a group or a generation or anyone because that's not me and that's not who I am and it's not what we do. So to the millennials, the interview never happened. To the plurals, the baby boomers, the 'snowflake generation' - I don't even know where that term came from... I always encourage empathy, I always encourage growth, but most importantly I encourage everyone to be exactly who they want to be."

Hiiii Yolanda, the interview never took place. Completely fabricated. Kindly check out my last response I just posted re the false interview. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 11, 2019

Robin Pearson contributed to this article.