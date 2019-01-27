The Undertaker And Shawn Michaels From 2008 Royal Rumble, Big E Tells Funny Rumble Story, WWE - IG

- Above is from the Royal Rumble in 2008 with Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker getting the number one and two spots in the match. Later in the match, Undertaker would be eliminated by Michaels, and then Michaels would be promptly eliminated by Mr. Kennedy.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Sami Zayn, Kairi Sane (with Bianca Belair), Charly Caruso, and Lana.

- In the video below, Big E spoke about his first royal rumble experience and how he was thankful he wasn't in the number 30 spot in the 2014 Royal Rumble. That year fans were expecting Daniel Bryan to make an appearance in the match (after losing to Bray Wyatt earlier in the night), but Rey Mysterio ended up being the final entrant, which got all kinds of boos from the Pittsburgh crowd.

"I had the IC title at the time, I was number 29," Big E said. "Oh! This was the rumble where I was really thankful that I wasn't number 30 because people thought [Daniel] Bryan was going to be in the rumble and out comes Rey Mysterio, at number 30! And they booed Rey! Ya'll booed a legend! Disrespect. They booed him vehemently. Think about me? Me at the time? It would have been extra 'booie.' Yeah, that was the year Bryan didn't come out and they were real hot."