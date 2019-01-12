Wrestling Inc.

The Undertaker Hops On Twitter, Former UFC Champion To Make Pro Wrestling Debut, Kurt Angle

By Joshua Gagnon | January 12, 2019

- Above, WWE posted the classic segment where WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle doused the entire Alliance with milk, a parody of when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin gave the McMahon Family a beer bath in similar fashion.

- On Twitter, Josh Barnett announced former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir will be wrestling at GCW presents Josh Barnett's Bloodsport on April 4 Jersey City, NJ during WrestleMania weekend. An opponent for Mir has yet to be announced.


- First, The Undertaker made his way to Instagram and now The Deadman is officially on Twitter. He was welcomed to the social media platform by former Heavyweight Champion Evander Holyfield. Taker's most recent WWE appearance was in November at Crown Jewel where he and Kane lost to Triple H and Shawn Michaels.





