The Velveteen Dream Calls Out WWE, John Laurinaitis' Daughter On Total Bellas (Video), Royal Rumble

- It looks like Maya Laurinaitis, the daughter of WWE's John Laurinaitis, will be a regular character on this season of Total Bellas as she looks to get a pro wrestling career and a modeling career going. Above is a bonus clip of The Bella Twins' inviting their stepsister to a photoshoot and below is video from last night's segment with Nikki. Maya's Instagram account reveals that she recently did a photo shoot for The Bella Twins' Birdiebee company, which was featured on the show. WWE is billing her as the third Bella.

- The WWE Network has confirmed that the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show will air at 5pm ET this coming Sunday. The pay-per-view and a is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET and run until 11pm. As noted, the new one-hour WWE 24 special on WrestleMania 34 will premiere at 11pm ET after the Rumble goes off the air.

- The Velveteen Dream took to Twitter today and made an interesting tweet, calling out WWE ahead of his TV return on this Wednesday's WWE NXT episode, which will be the go-home show for Saturday's NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" event.

Dream wrote, "I Know My Worth. The past year I've created a special atmosphere at NXTTAKEOVER. Until WE* can come 2 an agreement as 2 what MY WORTH actually is, there won't be any appearances or performances from "The Velveteen DREAM" or my likeness."

You can see the full tweet below: