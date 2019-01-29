Three Big Matches Advertised For WWE Fastlane PPV In March

Local advertising in the Cleveland market is advertising these three matches for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in March:

* Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins

As is usually the case, the final card can change. Last year, WWE was advertising a five-way match for Fastlane with AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The final match saw Styles defend against Zayn, Owens, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and John Cena in a Six-Pack Challenge.

WWE Fastlane takes place on Sunday, March 10th at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.