Title Change On The WWE Royal Rumble Pre-show (Photos, Videos)

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev to become the new WWE United States Champion on tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show.

This is Nakamura's second reign with the US Title. Rusev won the title from Nakamura back on the December 25 SmackDown episode.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at Chase Field in Phoenix:

The #USTitle is on the line RIGHT NOW on #RoyalRumble Kickoff...



Can @ShinsukeN become a 2-TIME leader of the United States of #NakAmerica? pic.twitter.com/zwa89mkyrG — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2019