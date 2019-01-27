Title Change On The WWE Royal Rumble Pre-show (Photos, Videos)

Wrestling Inc.

By Marc Middleton | January 27, 2019
Title Change On The WWE Royal Rumble Pre-show

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev to become the new WWE United States Champion on tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show.

This is Nakamura's second reign with the US Title. Rusev won the title from Nakamura back on the December 25 SmackDown episode.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at Chase Field in Phoenix:









