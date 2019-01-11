- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Jeff Cobb, Willie Mack, and Jacob Fatu from PCW Ultra, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Ring of Honor announced WOH World Champion Kelly Klein has re-signed with the company. Klein defeated Sumie Sakai, Madison Rayne, and Karen Q in December at Final Battle to become the new champion. Below, the champ commented on why she should be the cornerstone of the women's division.

"The truth is that I have been leading this division since the day I walked into the dojo and left over 50 other wrestlers in my dust," Klein said. "I was the leader with or without the championship. And that's exactly why it is only fitting that I officially lead the company as the face and the cornerstone of Women of Honor."

"Time and again I have earned respect. You don't have to like me. But you're lying if you say you don't respect me" - @Women_of_Honor World Champion @RealKellyKlein on signing with #ROH and her upcoming defense THIS SUNDAY at #ROHHRS!



Read Now: https://t.co/hwuzzAxEIU pic.twitter.com/ACYmC0G09j — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 8, 2019

- As noted, Ring of Honor will have two events this weekend. First up is a TV taping tomorrow at Center Stage in Atlanta, then on January 13 is a Honor Reigns Supreme live event in Concord, North Carolina, which will stream on ROH Honor Club. A few matches have been added to each card, below is what they currently look like.

January 12

* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Rockelle Vaughn (ROH WOH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. Best Friends (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Nick Aldis (c) vs. PJ Black (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* Bandido vs. Mark Haskins

* Eli Isom vs. Silas Young (Winner receives future ROH TV Title shot)

* David Finlay vs. Tracy Williams

* Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. Jenny Rose

January 13

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Dalton Castle (ROH World Championship)

* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Jenny Rose (ROH WOH World Championship)

* Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, Brody King) vs. Silas Young and The Briscoes

* The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) vs. Delirious, Luchasaurus, and Shane "Hurricane" Helms

* Bandido vs. PJ Black

* Flip Gordon vs. Tracy Williams

* Best Friends vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay

* Mark Haskins vs. Beer City Bruiser

* Jeff Cobb vs. Shane Taylor vs. Rhett Titus vs. Jonathan Gresham (Proving Grounds Instant Reward Match)