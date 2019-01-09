Tito Ortiz On If Brock Lesnar Has A Chance Against UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier

Despite the fact that Brock Lesnar is the current WWE Universal Champion, there is still a distinct possibility that he could fight in the UFC again in the relatively near future. For that reason, some well-known fighters have been asked about their opinions of Lesnar's chances against his long-rumored planned opponent, current UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

An example of an MMA fighting legend who was asked to voice his opinions on Lesnar's chances in a bout against Cormier, Tito Ortiz was quizzed on the subject during a Hannibal TV interview. First opting to preface his comments with a statement about liking Brock as a person, Ortiz was frank with his opinion after that.

"See I like Brock", Ortiz said. "Brock's my boy. My kids love Brock. I like Daniel Cormier also, he's an amazing athlete. You can't do both. You can't do the professional wrestling and MMA. You pick one or the other and you try to mix both of them, you're not going to do well but I think Brock does have a chance."

Clearly more confident in a Cormier win, Ortiz was still not willing to count Lesnar out which makes sense considering Brock's MMA history. Ortiz was also asked how he would do against Lesnar and his response was a mixed message.

"Brock, you know, it would be submission, come on. I'm a wrestler, I could defend the takedown," Ortiz said. "He's a bigger man so I'd be looking for chokes, rear naked chokes, guillotines. I'm willing to challenge my skills versus his. He outweighs me by a few pounds but I like Brock man. I think Brock is a good dude. I think he's a good athlete. I think he's worked hard for where he is today and I'd have to team up with Brock, not fight against him."

Brock Lesnar is set to appear on episodes of Monday Night Raw during the lead up to the 2019 pre-Royal Rumble event.

