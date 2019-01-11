Titus O'Neil In A Batista Movie?, R-Truth - Carmella WWE HQ Video, Jesse Ventura's First Convention

- As noted, WWE Mixed Match Challenge winners Carmella and R-Truth visited WWE HQ in Stamford, CT this week to film material for the "vacation" that they won. Above is video of Truth at the WWE IT desk, trying to give technical assistance to a WWE employee.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura will make his first-ever pro wrestling convention appearance at The Big Event on Saturday, March 9 in Queens, NYC. The other headliners appearing with the former Governor of Minnesota are Layla, Al Snow and Randy Couture with others to be announced.

See Also Batista Starring In Another Major Movie Franchise

- It looks like Titus O'Neil could be doing some movie work with his good friend Batista. Titus tweeted the following today and noted that he was headed to Hollywood to work with the former WWE Champion: