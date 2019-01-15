Toni Storm Returns To Social Media Following Online Hack

The beginning of Toni Storm's 2019 has been filled with career highs and personal lows. Storm became the first New Zealand born singles champion in WWE when she defeated Rhea Ripley at this past Saturday's NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool for the NXT UK Women's Championship, but it was only a couple weeks ago that Storm was dealing with adversity after personal photos were released to the public media. The event stirred a wave of emotional support for Storm, with various superstars and fans reaching out over social media with a "#WeSupportToniStorm" in an attempt to comfort her.

WWE's Paige, who had been through something similar to Storm, wrote, "#WeSupportToniStorm from someone that has experienced the same thing I strongly support you girl. It's gonna be hard and people are gonna be mean because they don't understand. But you're a strong, talented woman. You'll get through this. Your future is too bright to be dimmed."

As a result of what happened, Storm immediately deactivated all of her social media accounts and left no word on if, or when, she would return. However, we can now report that Storm posted on her Instagram earlier this morning. Her first picture since returning to Instagram is of her, holding up her new WWE NXT UK Women's Championship. The caption she chose implies that Storm is putting this ordeal behind her and looking toward the future: "Reborn".

She has yet to post on Twitter since she bantered with Ripley on the December 27, 2018 and retweeted some articles the following day. Even though she's not actively using it, we can confirm her Twitter is active once again. You can see her last tweet, as well as her Instagram post from earlier today, below: