Toni Storm Talks Who She Wants To Wrestle On The WWE Main Roster, NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Crowd

Toni Storm spoke with the Hindustan Times about winning NXT UK Women's Championship, the NXT TakeOver: Blackpool crowd, and who on the main roster she has her eyes set on. Here are some of the highlights:

Winning the NXT UK Women's Championship:

"I have been a champion all over the world and that comes with a certain level of pressure. Now, with me winning the WWE UK women's title, the pressure will be at a whole different level. But, I am ready for the challenge and I have worked hard for this moment. I want to face the best talent and I want to be the champion for a very long time."

The NXT TakeOver: Blackpool crowd:

"That was probably one of the hottest crowd that I have seen in a show. From the beginning of the match, they were really into the action and the atmosphere was absolutely incredible."

See Also Toni Storm On How WWE NXT Is Affecting The Independent Wrestling Scene

Who she wants to face on the main roster:

"I would love to be in the ring with Ronda [Rousey], Sasha [Banks] and Becky [Lynch]. Becky said once that he would like to face me and that is a match I would love to have."

Storm also discussed more about defending her title. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.