Toni Storm Talks Who She Wants To Wrestle On The WWE Main Roster, NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Crowd

Toni Storm spoke with the Hindustan Times about winning NXT UK Women's Championship, the NXT TakeOver: Blackpool crowd, and who on the main roster she has her eyes set on. Here are some of the highlights:
Winning the NXT UK Women's Championship:
"I have been a champion all over the world and that comes with a certain level of pressure. Now, with me winning the WWE UK women's title, the pressure will be at a whole different level. But, I am ready for the challenge and I have worked hard for this moment. I want to face the best talent and I want to be the champion for a very long time."
The NXT TakeOver: Blackpool crowd:
"That was probably one of the hottest crowd that I have seen in a show. From the beginning of the match, they were really into the action and the atmosphere was absolutely incredible."
Who she wants to face on the main roster:
"I would love to be in the ring with Ronda [Rousey], Sasha [Banks] and Becky [Lynch]. Becky said once that he would like to face me and that is a match I would love to have."
Storm also discussed more about defending her title. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.