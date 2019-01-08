Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - #1 Contenders To Be Named, AJ Styles - Daniel Bryan, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live tapings will take place from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL as the road to the Royal Rumble continues.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight - Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch with the winner facing SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka at the Rumble, and a non-title match between SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar and The Usos with a title shot up for grabs. WWE also announced that AJ Styles will confront WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Tonight's 205 Live tapings will feature Hideo Itami vs. Cedric Alexander for the final spot in the Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title at the Rumble.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Triple Threat Match to decide who will square off against Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Title at Royal Rumble

* The Usos to battle The Bar with a SmackDown Tag Team Championship opportunity on the line

* AJ Styles to confront WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

* Who will gain momentum heading into the Men's Royal Rumble Match?

* Will Rusev be looking for retribution?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.