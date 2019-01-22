Tony Chimel Appears On SmackDown, Kofi Kingston - Rumble Tease, Humberto Carrillo, Stephanie McMahon

- Former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel made a special appearance on tonight's WWE SmackDown, during a backstage segment with The New Day and Kayla Braxton. Video from the segment can be seen above. The same segment saw Kofi Kingston tease something big for Sunday's 30-man Royal Rumble Match. Kofi usually pulls off an impressive stunt in the big match each year.

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will narrate the next episode of ESPN's "Special Olympics: 50 Game Changers" series. The episode will air on Wednesday morning during ESPN SportsCenter, which runs from 8-10am ET. Below is WWE's announcement on the episode:

Stephanie McMahon to narrate episode of ESPN's "Special Olympics: 50 Game Changers" WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has been tapped to narrate a new episode of ESPN's "Special Olympics: 50 Game Changers," airing during tomorrow's SportsCenter from 8-10 a.m. ET. The series is a part of the ongoing initiative celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the International Special Olympics Games that were first held on July 20, 1968, in Chicago. In commemorating the milestone, ESPN and Special Olympics launched an expansive weekly series back in July, comprised of 50 film shorts that tell the stories of the game changing people and moments that have helped drive and shape the Special Olympics movement by, from and for people with intellectual disabilities. As each week welcomes the release of a brand new short, Stephanie McMahon is set to voice the latest episode. This exciting news comes as WWE continues a longstanding partnership with Special Olympics, having served as the Founding Partner of the 2014 USA Games, Promotional Partner of the 2015 World Games in Los Angeles and Promotional Partner of the 2018 USA Games, which were held in Seattle. In addition, WWE will also partner with the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from March 14 to March 21.

- The opening match of tonight's WWE 205 Live episode saw Humberto Carrillo pick up his first win on the brand. He defeated Gran Metalik. Carrillo debuted last week, coming from WWE NXT, and lost the non-title open challenge main event to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Below are photos and videos from tonight's Metalik vs. Carrillo match: