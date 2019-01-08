Tony Khan and Shad Khan issued their first public statements today regarding the formation of All Elite Wrestling. Shad, the billionaire businessman who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, said that he is "the lead investor, a supporter and a backer of All Elite Wrestling."

His son Tony, who is a co-owner of the Jaguars and a longtime wrestling fan, said that the promotion will launch with a roster of the top talents in the world and he urged everyone to support the upstart group.

As noted, AEW will be holding their "Double or Nothing" rally in Jacksonville this evening at 5 pm ET at the parking lot of West Club at the TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jaguars. It's expected that several signings and the upcoming Double or Nothing event will be officially announced at the rally.

Below are their full statements sent to Wrestling Inc. this morning: