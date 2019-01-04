Top RAW Star Announces Royal Rumble Spot (Video), The Edge & Christian Show Guests, Matt Hardy Video

- Courtesy of This Week In WWE, above is video of Matt Hardy taking in culture, cuisine and coffee during his recent WWE promotional trip to India.

- A new thirty-minute episode of The Edge & Christian Show will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. Tommy Dreamer, The Boogeyman and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be featured. Below is the synopsis:

"Beth Phoenix is out for revenge, The Boogeyman works on his scare tactics, and Tommy Dreamer shares a painful memory from the good old days."

- WWE just posted this video of Finn Balor announcing his spot for the 2019 men's Royal Rumble match. Balor says it doesn't matter how long he lasts this year because he will win and when he does, he's going to WrestleMania 35 to win the WWE Universal Title.

Balor joins R-Truth (at #30), Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods as confirmed Superstars for the men's Rumble match.