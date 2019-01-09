Tournament Finals Set For WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool"

Today's WWE NXT UK episode saw James Drake and Zack Gibson defeat Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster to make it to the finals of the NXT UK Tag Team Titles tournament at the "Takeover: Blackpool" event this weekend.

Drake and Gibson, The Grizzled Young Veterans, will face Moustache Mountain at Takeover to crown the first-ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

The first-ever NXT UK Takeover event will be held on Saturday from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. It will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the updated card for the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event:

WWE UK Title Match

Joe Coffey vs. Pete Dunne (c)

NXT UK Women's Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

NXT UK Tag Team Title Tournament Finals

Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson

No DQ Match

Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff