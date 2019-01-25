Trent Seven On Fans Calling NXT UK Stars "Sell-Outs": "It's The Most Pathetic Thing In The World"

NXT UK star Trent Seven did an interview with JOE to talk about how signing with the WWE was a culture shock and about how some fans called NXT UK wrestlers sell-outs for signing with NXT UK. As noted, NXT UK Stars are now exclusive to the brand and are no longer taking outside appearances. Below are highlights from the interview:

How signing with WWE has been a "culture shock":

"Signing with WWE has, as you might expect, been a bit of a culture shock. We must have done about 150-ish flights last year. The year before, another 100-odd. We're doing live tours [and] on the bus with Randy Orton. We don't really have time to let it sink in, you just have to let it ride. It's not a negative or anything, but the peaks and troughs are a little bit drastic. You go from WrestleMania, or a TakeOver wrestling in front of 15,000 people, then you come home and you've still got to take the dogs for a walk. That's a very important learning curve, psychologically."

Fans who call UK wrestlers "sell-outs" for signing with NXT UK:

"It's codswallop. Absolute codswallop. It's the most pathetic thing in the world. You don't want to sound too egotistical, but in all fairness [after] what we've done in the last two years for the independent scene, for certain fans to turn around and say that now it is ruined, is probably the stupidest thing I've heard anyone say. It is quite clear [British wrestling] is at the absolute peak of where it has ever been."

Seven also talked about being vegan and how there are a lot of vegans on the roster, like his NXT UK partner Tyler Bate. You can read the whole interview here.