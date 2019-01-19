WWE Bound Star Says Goodbye At PWG Hand Of Doom, NJPW US Show Ticket Sales, NWA, ROH Future Of Honor

- Above is the latest NWA Ten Pounds of Gold featuring Tim Storm potentially taking on NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis. In the video, Aldis offered up if Storm wants another shot at the title, Storm will have to agree, if he loses, he'll never get another opportunity at the title, ever.

- Tickets for NJPW The New Beginning USA in Nashville, Tennessee (February 2) went on sale earlier this week and instantly sold out, according to F4WOnline's Daily Update. More seats have since been opened up for fans.

- Tickets for ROH Future of Honor season finale taping are now on sale. The event takes place at The Monster Factory on February 15 in Paulsboro, New Jersey. Ticket prices range from $10-$15.

See Also Cody Addresses Report That Tony Khan Will Be The Head Of Creative For AEW

- PWG Hand of Doom took place last night at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. In the main event, Jeff Cobb retained the PWG World Championship over Trevor Lee, who also said his goodbyes to the promotion. Last week, Lee announced he had signed with WWE.

* Brody King defeated Jungle Boy

* Puma King defeated DJ Z

* LAX (Ortiz and Santana) defeated Laredo Kid and Rey Horus

* Robbie Eagles defeated Jonathan Gresham

* The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier) (c) defeated Chuck Taylor and Trent? (PWG World Tag Team Championship)

* Bandido defeated ACH

* Jeff Cobb (c) defeated Trevor Lee (PWG World Championship)