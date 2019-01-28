Lars Sullivan - Social Media Update, Triple H On Becky Lynch Vs. Asuka, Shinsuke Nakamura Backstage

- As noted, the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show saw Shinsuke Nakamura take back the WWE United States Title from Rusev. Above is video from Nakamura's championship photoshoot and below is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Nakamura after the match. Nakamura mocks Rusev for being a short-time champ.

- We noted before the Royal Rumble how Lars Sullivan's "social media representative" William Christensen took to Twitter and issued comments on Lars' status, saying he's in a good place and is sorry to disappoint everyone. This led to speculation on Lars debuting at the Rumble but that did not happen. In an update, Lars deleted the tweet and locked his Twitter feed to public viewers shortly after making it. As of this writing, his feed can only be viewed by approved followers.

For those who missed it, Lars' Twitter account wrote the following on Sunday: "There has been a lot of speculation about Lars recently. It's true, he went missing several weeks ago and I was just able to contact him this morning. Lars wants everyone to know he is in a good place, and is sorry to everyone he's disappointed."

- Triple H tweeted props for just one match during the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view - Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka. He tweeted the following on the match: