Triple H Praises Bianca Belair, The Undisputed Era Reacts To Title Loss (Video), Legend In Phoenix

- Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong after the NXT Tag Team Titles loss to The War Raiders at "Takeover: Phoenix" on Saturday night. Fish said 2019 will still be their year. Group leader Adam Cole then interrupted and said everything will be alright.

"It's going to be OK, I can promise you that everything's going to be OK," Cole told his troops. "This is what we can a little speed bump, a little bump in the road. 2019 is just getting started and 2019 will still be the year of Undisputed. All the championship gold will belong to us if we have anything to say about it."

- Add WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to the list of names in Phoenix for Royal Rumble weekend happenings. The Nature Boy arrived on Saturday.

- Bianca Belair came up short against NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at "Takeover: Phoenix" on Saturday night, losing the match by submission but not tapping out. Triple H took to Twitter and praised Belair, who saw her undefeated singles streak come to an end.

Triple H wrote, "A little over two and a half years since @BiancaBelairWWE first walked through the door...amazing! #RESPECT"

