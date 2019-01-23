Triple H Talks Lars Sullivan's Status, If More NXT Call-Ups Will Happen After WrestleMania

WWE COO Triple H took the time for a media call earlier today and among the variety of discussed subjects, Triple H addressed whether or not the WWE Universe will see the annual tradition of NXT superstars getting called up after WrestleMania. Hunter also tackled the speculation surrounding Lars Sullivan after multiple reports claimed his anxiety attacks have kept him from his scheduled debut.

The latest few episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown have been gradually introducing the newest call-ups from NXT (Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, EC3, and Heavy Machinery). Although these stars just recently arrived on the WWE rosters, it's an annual tradition that more call-ups debut on the main roster following WrestleMania. Triple H explained to Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman that calling superstars up is more a matter of what the WWE product needs, rather than a scheduled transition each year.

"I don't have a crystal ball to see. I think there's thoughts around where talent will move at all times and how that works, it really is a work in progress," Triple H said. "It comes down to what's needed when and how, and we're constantly evaluating that. It's not just a thing where we say, 'Ok, on this date we're doing this.' Sometimes that happens, but more likely than not, if we need it, it happens. If we don't, it won't. It just comes down to what's best for all levels of the product at that time."

After his name inexplicably disappeared from WWE TV before debuting with the aforementioned NXT call ups, reports began to surface that Lars Sullivan was dealing with anxiety issues so severe, that he was unable to perform. Sullivan ultimately flew home to Colorado. Triple H didn't confirm or deny any stories regarding Lars Sullivan. Triple H did say, however, that nothing has changed and Sullivan remains in a good place.

"There's a lot of speculation and stories about everybody at all times," Triple H stated. "And it's a funny thing, if there's any kind of a glitch in a movement for a moment, it leads to everything being speculated about. There's a lot of talk, but Lars is in a good place. Nothing has really changed, we're moving forward and you'll know when you see it. But nothing has changed."

