Two Matches Added To Impact Wrestling's Homecoming PPV This Sunday

Impact Wrestling announced this week some new additions to their upcoming Homecoming PPV, which will take place this Sunday, January 6 inside The Asylum in Nashville, Tennessee. The first announcement was Sami Callihan against The Mack in a grudge match.
In the above video, oVe put The Mack through a table after Callihan was unable to secure a spot for the Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship. Impact Management decided the best way to settle this was in the ring.
Under Su Yung's control, Allie has become a very different, darker person. Her former friend Kiera Hogan has been trying to reason with her, to no avail. She will look to bring her back into the light in a tag team match. Her partner against Allie and Su Yung is Jordynne Grace.
Below is the updated Impact Homecoming card:
* Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage (Impact World Championship)
* Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie with Gail Kim as the Guest Referee (Impact Knockouts Championship)
* Jake Crist vs. Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel (Ultimate X Match for vacant Impact X-Division Championship)
* LAX (c) vs. Lucha Brothers (Impact World Tag Team Championship)
* Eli Drake vs. Abyss (Monster's Ball Match)
* Moose vs. Eddie Edwards (Falls Count Anywhere)
* Sami Callihan vs. The Mack
* Allie and Su Yung vs. Kiera Hogan and Jordynne Grace
As always, we will have live match-by-match coverage of Homecoming this Sunday as well as all of the latest breaking news heading into the event.