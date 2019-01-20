UFC Fight Night 143 Results: Henry Cejudo Retains In Convincing Fashion

Henry Cejudo showed that flyweights are not to be messed with, dominating and finishing UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 143. The event took place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and served as the first under the new UFC-ESPN contract.

Cejudo put his flyweight title on the line against Dillashaw, who dropped down from 135 pounds to 125. Cejudo, though, a former U.S. Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, showcased his incredible power in earning his fifth first round finish. After the performance, he asked for a title fight with Dillashaw for his bantamweight belt, to which Dillashaw accepted.

The co-main event ended early, as well, but for a different reason. Greg Hardy, a former NFL all-pro who was kicked out of the league for off-the-field issues, was disqualified when he landed an illegal knee to Allen Crowder in the second round. The fight was the UFC debut for Hardy, who suffered his first loss in the process.

Gregor Gillespie, Joseph Benavidez, Paige VanZant and Glover Teixeira all earned wins on the main card, which streamed live on ESPN+. Donald Cerrone was among the prelim winners, knocking out Alexander Hernandez.

Complete results can be found below:

* Henry Cejudo def. T.J. Dillashaw via TKO (strikes) at :32 of Round 1 to remain UFC flyweight champion

* Allen Crowder def. Greg Hardy via DQ (illegal knee) at 2:28 of Round 2

* Gregor Gillespie def. Yancy Medeiros via TKO (strikes) at 4:59 of Round 2

* Joseph Benavidez def. Dustin Ortiz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Paige VanZant def. Rachael Ostovich via submission (armbar) at 1:50 of Round 2

* Glover Teixeira def. Karl Roberson via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:21 of Round 1

* Donald Cerrone def. Alexander Hernandez via KO (head-kick) at 3:43 of Round 2

* Joanne Calderwood def. Ariane Lipski via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

* Alonzo Menifield def. Vinicius Moreira via TKO (strikes) at 3:56 of Round 1

* Cory Sandhagen def. Mario Bautista via submission (armbar) at 3:31 of Round 1

* Dennis Bermudez def. Te Edwards via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

* Geoff Neal def. Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

* Chance Rencountre def. Kyle Stewart via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:25 of Round 1

