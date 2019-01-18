UFC Unveils New Championship Belts (Photo), Conor McGregor Reacts, UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Results

- TJ Dillashaw successfully made weight for his flyweight title fight against Henry Cejudo at UFC Fight Night 143. The reigning bantamweight champion tipped the scales at 124.6 pounds, with Cejudo coming in at 124.4. The main card airs live on ESPN+ from Brooklyn beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

All fighters for the card were successful in weighing in, including former NFL standout Greg Hardy. Hardy takes on Allen Crowder in the co-main event, with other bouts including Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz, Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant and Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez.

Complete weigh-in results are below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+/10 p.m. ET)

* Henry Cejudo (124.4) vs. TJ Dillashaw (124.6) for Cejudo's flyweight title

* Allen Crowder (252.6) vs. Greg Hardy (264)

* Gregor Gillespie (155.2) vs. Yancy Medeiros (155.4)

* Joseph Benavidez (124.4) vs. Dustin Ortiz (123.8)

* Rachael Ostovich (125.8) vs. Paige VanZant (125.8)

* Karl Roberson (203.8) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/8 p.m. ET)

* Donald Cerrone (155.8) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155.4)

* Joanne Calderwood (125.8) vs. Ariane Lipski (125.2)

* Alonzo Menifield (204.6) vs. Vinicius Moreira (205.6)

* Mario Bautista (135.2) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+/6:30 p.m. ET)

* Dennis Bermudez (155.8) vs. Te Edwards (155)

* Belal Muhammad (170.2) vs. Geoff Neal (170.4)

* Chance Rencountre (170.4) vs. Kyle Stewart (170.4)

- The UFC showed off a brand-new championship belt ahead of Saturday's event in a video released on Twitter. The design is called the "Legacy Championship" and ushers in a "new era" for the promotion as they debut on ESPN.

- Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor reacted to the news of a new title belt being created by the UFC Friday on social media. McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov last year for the 155-pound title.