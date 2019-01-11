Undisputed Era Knocks The War Raiders, Fans On Most Entertaining WWE Superstar On Twitter, Triple H

- As noted, The War Raiders vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong is now official for the "Takeover: Phoenix" event later this month. Above is video of Sarah Schreiber talking to The Undisputed Era after The War Raiders stopped them from attacking EC3 following this week's NXT TV main event.

"If anyone thinks for one second that those two mouth-breathers are going to dethrone the NXT Tag Team Champions," O'Reilly said. "Here's a little history lesson - the year 1066, the Viking raids ended, which puts them about 953 years late to The Undisputed Era. 2019, we are the warriors.

Strong added, "We're just on another level and we have to tell everybody, each and every time. You know, they can attack us, they can get one up on us but it doesn't matter because come 'Takeover: Phoenix' we show the entire world those cosplay Vikings have nothing on us."

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the most entertaining Superstar on Twitter. As of this writing, 74% voted for Becky Lynch while 8% voted for John Cena, 7% for Kevin Owens, 3% for Paige, 3% for NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, 2% for Carmella, 2% for Corey Graves and 1% for The Revival.

- Triple H will go live on Facebook this Saturday at 4:30pm ET after the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event goes off the air. He tweeted the following on the interview: