Update On When Ronda Rousey's WWE Contract Expires

As noted, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there is a "very good chance" that WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey could be done with WWE after WrestleMania, or the Backlash pay-per-view in May. Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the company is working with the mindset that she's finishing up within the next couple of months.

We first reported last June that sources within WWE informed Wrestling Inc. that Rousey was signed to a multi-year deal. TMZ today confirmed that report, stating that a WWE spokesperson told them that Rousey's WWE contract expires on April 10, 2021.

Rousey may still be taking a break from WWE. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Rousey informed WWE last November that it was likely that she would be taking a break after WrestleMania, however that is not set in stone yet.

Rousey has openly talked about starting a family soon. Even before she made her WWE debut last April at WrestleMania 34, Rousey told Yahoo Sports that she and her husband, Travis Browne, were "ready to start having kids soon," but she first wanted to give WWE a shot. When asked by TMZ last May when she planned on having a baby, she replied, "Soon, someday soon."

See Also Ronda Rousey On Why Her WWE Goals Don't Involve Championships

Rousey is scheduled to defend her title against Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble PPV this Sunday. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes NXT Takeover this Saturday as well as the WWE Royal Rumble.