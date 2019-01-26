Update On WWE Tag Team Returning To Action Soon

WWE SmackDown Superstar Harper was not cleared to return to the ring as of this past Tuesday, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

However, Harper should be cleared to return from wrist surgery any day now. He was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this past Monday to train.

As we've noted, Rowan was recently cleared to return to the ring and he is in Phoenix this weekend. There's no word yet on when The Bludgeon Brothers will return to action but their return is expected any time now.