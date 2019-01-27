Wrestling Inc.

Video: Fan Forced To Remove AEW Shirt At WWE Royal Rumble PPV, The Young Bucks Respond

By Raj Giri | January 27, 2019
WWE security was apparently cracking down on All Elite Wrestling shirts at tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

A user captured the video below of security forcing a fan in the front row to take off his AEW shirt. The fan had a second shirt on underneath.

The Young Bucks responded on Twitter and said that the fans are free to wear WWE shirts at their shows.

You can check out the video below, along with the Bucks' responses:




