Video: Fan Forced To Remove AEW Shirt At WWE Royal Rumble PPV, The Young Bucks Respond

WWE security was apparently cracking down on All Elite Wrestling shirts at tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

A user captured the video below of security forcing a fan in the front row to take off his AEW shirt. The fan had a second shirt on underneath.

The Young Bucks responded on Twitter and said that the fans are free to wear WWE shirts at their shows.

You can check out the video below, along with the Bucks' responses:

Here's video of someone being forced to take off his AEW shirt by WWE.

Video courtesy of @m4rvelgirl. #RoyalRumble #AEW pic.twitter.com/Fy3whGzXYp — Scrump_1 (@scrump_1) January 28, 2019

Bummer to see this. Hopefully he still has a good time tonight. — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) January 28, 2019