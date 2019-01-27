This is one of those times where it doesn't pay to get an electronic ticket.

The physical Royal Rumble tickets for Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view are pretty awesome, as seen in the video below. The tickets are holograms, and as you move them, they count down from 0:03 to 0:00.

As far as we can tell, these are the coolest tickets ever. If you don't agree, please enter any images of tickets you think are more impressive in the Comments section below.

Please join us Sunday afternoon for our live WWE Royal Rumble coverage. New subscribers can watch the event for free by signing up for the WWE Network by clicking here and getting their first month for free.



