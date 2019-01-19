Vince McMahon Announced For This Week's WWE SmackDown

WWE announced Vince McMahon will be on this Tuesday's SmackDown to moderate a face-to-face between WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles.

Bryan will defend his title against Styles at the Royal Rumble on January 27.

Below is WWE's full announcement:

"Tensions between WWE Champion "The New" Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles have continued to escalate over the past several weeks, and now, with their WWE Title Match in sight, the two will meet face-to-face this Tuesday night with Mr. McMahon moderating. With both Superstars having attacked each other in arena concourses over consecutive weeks, animosity is running at an all-time high in this incredibly personal rivalry. And now, with Mr. McMahon moderating, who only a few weeks ago urged The Phenomenal One to bring out "the real" AJ Styles, will matters boil over just five nights before they square off at Royal Rumble? Find out this Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE!"

See Also WWE Reportedly Offering To Beat Contract Offers From Other Groups, Backstage News On WWE Signings

Here's the updated lineup for Tuesday's show:

* Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (2-out-of-3 Falls Match)

* Samoa Joe vs. Mustafa Ali

* Vince McMahon will moderate a face-to-face between WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles