Vince McMahon At The WWE PC, Shane McMahon - RAW Note, The Bar Knocks The Usos, UUDD 2018 Rewind

- Xavier Woods posted this 2018 Rewind video for his popular UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. 2018 was a big year for the channel, which launched in mid-2015 and currently has more than 1.7 million YouTube subscribers and more than 238 million video views.

- Vince McMahon and Triple H were visiting the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Monday, according to PWInsider. This was likely a rare Performance Center visit for Vince, who was in town for Monday's RAW in Orlando. It was also noted that Shane McMahon was not backstage for last night's RAW but he will be at tonight's SmackDown in Jacksonville.

- As noted, tonight's blue brand show will feature a non-title match between SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar and The Usos with a future title shot up for grabs. Below is new video of Cesaro and Sheamus knocking The Usos, dismissing any chance they have: