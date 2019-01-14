Vince McMahon Biography Movie Update, Bayley Gets Props From Mark Henry, More For Tonight's RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Memphis in this new video.

- In an update on the planned Vince McMahon biography movie, PWInsider reports that a new draft of the movie was completed and sent to WWE executives, including Vince, for feedback just last month. There's no word yet on when "Pandemonium" could begin filming but actor Bradley Cooper has been rumored to play the WWE Chairman.

Cooper had been waiting for an updated version of the script back in 2018 before making a decision on accepting the role. Producers originally wanted to begin filming in the spring of 2018 and that never happened but the project is still actively being worked on.

- Bayley received Twitter props from WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry today when posting a clip from the gym. You can see the exchange below: