Vince McMahon & Hulk Hogan On Gene Okerlund, WWE NXT UK Tag Titles Update, John Cena's RAW Return

By Marc Middleton | January 02, 2019

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode saw Trent Seven and Tyler Bate defeat Gallus' Mark Coffey and Wolfgang in a semifinal match to advance in the NXT UK Tag Team Title tournament. Next week's show will feature James Drake and Zack Gibson vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews in another semifinal match. The winners of that match will face Seven and Bate at NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" on January 12 to crown the first-ever NXT UK Tag Team Titles. Above is video from today's Gallus vs. Moustache Mountain match and below is post-match video of Radzi Chinyanganya talking to the winners.

Bate and Seven say Moustache Mountain will have their champagne moment at Takeover in Blackpool, where everything started, and they can't wait.

- WWE announced the following for John Cena's red brand return on next Monday's RAW from Orlando:

John Cena is back

John Cena might have kicked off 2019 with an appearance on SmackDown LIVE, which saw him team with Becky Lynch against Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega in a Mixed Tag Team Match, but this coming Monday, the 16-time World Champion (and the star of "Bumblebee") will drop in on the red brand.

As evidenced by what transpired between The Cenation Leader and The Irish Lass Kicker on New Year's Day, anything can happen when Cena's in the house.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund passed away at the age of 76 earlier today at a hospital in Sarasota, FL. Okerlund suffered a fall a few weeks back and his health deteriorated from there. Below are more Twitter tributes from Vince McMahon, The Rock, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, Shane McMahon, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, Kevin Owens, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, Corey Graves, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, Eric Bischoff, and WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

Vince wrote, "It was impossible not to crack a smile whenever "Mean" Gene Okerlund entered a room. He was the voice behind so many of WWE's most iconic and entertaining moments, and the WWE family will miss him immensely."

Hogan wrote, "The best partner I ever had. We never rehearsed or did anything scripted from a writer. Gene would ask me "hey big man what do u want to do?" I would always answer "just follow you brother" and it worked from 1980 - 2017. RIP my brother HH"












We lost a wrestling legend on the microphone.
The incomparable "Mean Gene" Okerlund.
What an iconic career and extremely distinct voice of the squared circle during distinct eras of the smart/cool sounding "neutral" wrestling commentator.
Solie, VKM, Monsoon, JR, Okerlund etc.
RIP legend, strength to your Okerlund ohana and thanks for the awesome memories ~ DJ
#LemmeTellYaSumthinMeanGene

