Vince McMahon Is Ready For WWE Royal Rumble, The Undertaker & Roman Reigns Appearances, The New Day

- As noted, WWE Network recently uploaded several episodes of WWE Superstars from the 1990s. Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring The New Day plugging the classic content. Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston look back at a classic moment from 1992 with Papa Shango (WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather) and WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior.

- WWE has announced a few upcoming appearances for Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. Reigns has not made any public appearances since announcing his battle with leukemia back in October. Reigns was previously scheduled for an ACE Comic Con appearance on January 11, which would have been his first since taking time off, but it was announced that a change in his schedule was causing him to cancel. Taker rarely does public signings but he has made more in recent years. Below are details on all three appearances:

* Friday, February 8 at 6pm - 8pm: Roman Reigns at the World of Wheels convention in Pittsburgh, from the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Tickets required for admission. Admission does not guarantee autographs. No posed photo opportunities are allowed. One person per autograph. Autographs are first-come, first-served. Tickets available at Autorama.com

* Sunday, February 10 at 12pm - 2pm: Roman Reigns at the World of Wheels convention in Indianapolis, from the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Tickets required for admission. Admission does not guarantee autographs. No posed photo opportunities are allowed. One person per autograph. Autographs are first-come, first-served. Tickets available at Autorama.com

* Saturday, March 23 at 3pm - 4:30pm: The Undertaker at Fiterman Sports Memorabilia in Friends, Texas, from the Baybrook Mall Outdoor Expansion. Tickets are required for autograph and photo opportunities. Availability is limited, advance purchase is required. $150 (plus $20.23 fee and sales tax) photo-op tickets, $150 (plus $20.23 fee and sales tax) autograph tickets and $50 (plus $7.96 fee and sales tax) inscription tickets available at the store or at FitermanSports.com

- MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks revealed a custom jersey and locker room spot for Vince McMahon on Twitter earlier this week, as seen below. The WWE Chairman responded tonight and said the company is ready to hit a home run on Sunday at Chase Field.

Vince wrote, "@WWE is ready to hit a home run at this year's #RoyalRumble event. Can't wait for this Sunday."

You can see both tweets below: