- WALTER will make his WWE NXT UK in-ring debut on next Wednesday's show. NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint has announced Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel as next Wednesday's main event.

- Below is a new promo for Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble match between Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey: