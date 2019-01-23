What Happened After WWE Tapings, Becky Lynch Tweets Finn Balor, The New Day Surprises Fans (Video)

- WWE did a dark segment at Tuesday's WWE SmackDown in Wichita where Sarah Schreiber brought several fans to the stage to do an impersonation contest. The contest was won by three fans - Max, Nixon and Cooper, who impersonated The New Day. As seen in the video above, the winners were surprised by Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods.

- The dark match after Tuesday's WWE 205 Live tapings from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas saw SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retain over Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat. Asuka made Flair tap out to the Asuka Lock for the finish.

- Speaking of Becky, she took to Twitter after Asuka attacked her on SmackDown and sent a proposal to fellow Irish Superstar Finn Balor. Becky will challenge Asuka while Balor will challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

She wrote, "Hey, @FinnBalor, wanna win a couple of titles at the Royal Rumble for old times sake?"

You can see the tweet below: