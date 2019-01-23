Why JoJo Has Been Off WWE TV For A Few Weeks

There's been a lot of speculation on JoJo's WWE status but word is that she's just off the road due to personal reasons.

JoJo has not appeared on WWE RAW as a ring announcer since the New Year's Eve episode, which was taped in late December. PWInsider reports that she is still employed by WWE and there is nothing wrong as far as backstage heat or anything like that.

There's no word yet on when JoJo will return to WWE TV but it looks like she's expected to be gone past Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. WWE confirmed the ring announcers and the commentators for Rumble weekend and JoJo was not listed. Mike Rome will be handling the red brand ring announcing until she's back.