Why The Screen Went Black During WWE RAW Main Event

By Marc Middleton | January 22, 2019
Why The Screen Went Black During WWE RAW Main Event Photo Credit: Twitter

This week's WWE RAW main event from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK saw Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya in tag team action.

Viewers on the USA Network saw the screen go black for about two seconds as Banks was going at it with Natalya at one point during the match. The screen went black because Banks suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her trunks came down, exposing her backside.

The malfunction was available to some satellite viewers. It was not seen on the USA Network.

