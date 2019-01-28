Will Aleister Black Be On WWE RAW Tonight?, Velveteen Dream Wearing Neck Brace, Mike Kanellis Note

- Paige, The Rock and Zelina Vega are all in Park City, Utah today for the premiere of Fighting With My Family at the Sundance Film Festival. PWInsider reported that Vega's husband, Aleister Black, will be at the screening with her, so he most likely will not be at RAW tonight. It was also noted that most of the NXT talent were flown back to Florida last night, so they will not be at this week's RAW and SmackDown tapings.

- PWInsider also reported that The Velveteen Dream was backstage at last night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view wearing a neck brace. He had wrestled earlier in the day in the World Collides tournament (full results are here).

- Mike Kanellis, who hasn't been used much on WWE television lately, was at last night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view as well. He posted the photo below of himself and his daughter watching Maria make her entry into the women's Rumble match.